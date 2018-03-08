RANGE ROVER VELAR AMONG FINALISTS FOR TWO WORLD CAR AWARDS

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:08:00 AM - 0 Comments
The Range Rover Velar has been shortlisted for two prizes at the 2018 World Car Awards. Land Rover’s luxury SUV has been named among the top three finalists for the World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year titles.
- Range Rover Velar has been shortlisted for the World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year trophies at the 2018 World Car Awards
- Winner to be announced at New York International Auto Show
The news was announced at the Geneva Motor Show and the winners will be revealed at the New York International Auto Show on 28 March. The awards are based on the votes of the 75-strong World Car Awards judging panel.
This is not the first time Jaguar Land Rover has tasted success at the awards – last year the Jaguar F-PACE was named World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year.
Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, said: “I believe design has the power to enrich people's lives and the most compelling designs are the ones that stir emotions. From the modern and elegant silhouette to the calm sanctuary of its reductive interior, the Range Rover Velar has captured the hearts of customers all over the world”.
The World Car Awards jury comprises influential motoring journalists from 24 countries.
The compelling design of the Range Rover Velar features perfectly optimized proportions and a stunning silhouette. The luxury SUV’s super-slim Matrix Laser-LED headlights, flush deployable door handles and sleek Touch Pro Duo infotainment are all hallmarks of Range Rover’s reductionist design philosophy.
About Jaguar Land Rover
We employ more than 43,000 people globally and support around 240,000 more through our dealerships, suppliers and local businesses. Manufacturing is centred in the UK, with additional plants in China, Brazil, Austria and Slovakia.
At Jaguar Land Rover, we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences our customers will love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe. In 2017 Jaguar Land Rover sold 621,109 vehicles in 130 countries, with more than 80 per cent of our vehicles being sold abroad.
Our innovation is continuous: we will spend more than £4 billion in the coming year on new product creation and capital expenditure.
From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean petrol and diesel engines. To find out more or to test drive a Range Rover Velar, contact sole agents for Jaguar Land Rover Sri Lanka – SML Frontier Automotive on 0703887788 or 0703889988.
