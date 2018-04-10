New Arrivals & Style Trends at KiMO Ceylon in Time for the New Year

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 2:14:00 PM - 0 Comments
|KiMO Ceylon
The array of products in ranges from the latest collection of coffee mugs, scarfs, cute pastel-colored handbags and an expansion of their cosmetic range. With a variety of cleansing and moisturizing picks including makeup remover wipes with Olive Oil to facial foam to double-cleanse. The new range of masks includes sheet masks for your whole face, eye masks, and nose masks. The wide selection of hair and body care products makes for an entire bath routine from all the offerings in store! Makeup lovers, can also be pleased to know that there is a modest yet interesting selection of makeup available including base makeup consisting of three different types of BB creams. The lipsticks are anything but ordinary, featuring dual-ended tubes, two-tone bars, along with a dual-ended eyeshadow stick/eyeliner. They are also several types of eyeliner, mascara, and brow pens with product prices starting at Rs. 275/- upwards. Not forgetting, the men’s collections of leather slippers, boxers to men’s perfumes and socks, KiMO Ceylon offers something for every need.
They new Stationary and Back to School range are a selection of just about everything cool for your kids. The wide selection of items includes school bags, an array of water bottles and quirky notebooks and pens. From cloth storage boxes, to air tight glassware to basic tupperwear boxes, KiMO’s new Creative Home Necessities has everything you home would need. Adding to the popular range of Scents, the new collection also offers car air fresheners, to cupboard scents to home scents that are ideal to keep your surroundings smelling perfect.
The New Collection is the epitome of innovative design that meets the lifestyle needs of customers. Shop now at the ideal one-stop-shop for this season at No. 28, Galle Road, Wellawatte (Next to Savoy Cinema).
