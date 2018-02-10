Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 10:03:00 AM - 0 Comments
|Local Government elections start - Sri Lanka
Local government elections 2018Polling for much awaited Sri Lanka`s local government elections started at 7.00am today (10/02/2018), at 13,374 polling centres across the island.
According to the Election Commission, 15,760,867 people are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect 8,356 members out of the 57,219 candidates vying for 340 local government bodies under the newly implemented election system. The Election Commission has urged all voters to mark their respective ballot box with an X against the selected party symbol.
