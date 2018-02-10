Capturing The Delicate Scent of Cherry Blossom: The Body Shop Introduces New Range For Valentine’s Day

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 12:26:00 AM - 0 Comments
|The Body Shop’s addictively silky-soft Japanese Cherry Blossom
Strawberry Kiss Body Cream
Created using the irresistibly sweet scents of Japanese Cherry Blossom at its base, the new line of products includes Body Shop’s Japanese Cherry Blossom Strawberry Kiss Body Cream, Shower Gel and a special Eau De Toilette.
The new range is comprised of Body Shop’s Japanese Cherry Blossom Strawberry Kiss Body Cream, an addictively silky-soft body cream infused with the extract of hand-harvested, cold-pressed Japanese cherry blossoms and juicy notes of strawberries, pink peony and amber that leaves the skin richly moisturized, hydrated and fruity fresh.
|Refine and replenish skin with the latest Shower Gel formulated
using a delicate blend of fragrances of sweet magnolia,
cherry blossom and hinoki wood
The Cherry Blossoms, from the Body Shop’s newly launched range, are considered a timeless symbol of natural beauty that is associated with the Japanese concept of mono no aware – celebrating the exquisite beauty and timeless grace of nature itself.
The newly launched Japanese Cherry Blossom Shower Gel is perfect for gentle cleansing, leaving in its wake a delicately blended fragrance of sweet magnolia, feminine cherry blossom and hinoki wood accords to refine and replenish tired skin. Meanwhile, The Body Shop Japanese Cherry Blossom EDT Gift Set – combing a rich duo of eau de toilette and the matching body cream for head-to-toe sweetness - is a perfect surprise your loved one this Valentine’s Day.
Manufactured to the highest ethical trade standards and free from all animal testing forever, The Body Shop brand is synonymous with high-quality natural ingredients and ethical sourcing and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices.
|The Body Shop’s sultry Japanese Cherry Blossom Strawberry
Kiss Eau De Toilettes
The new Japanese Cherry Blossom range is the very latest among an extensive and diverse range of bath and body products, fragrances, hair care, skin care, make-up and other accessories. It’s popular Spa of the World, Tea Tree, and Fuji Green Tea ranges are also available at The Body Shop at The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road and Odel on Alexandra Place.
About The Body Shop:
The Body Shop is an iconic British retailer of ethical cosmetics and toiletries. It was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 with the belief that businesses should ‘enrich, not exploit’. A philosophy of creating the best quality cosmetics and toiletries without exploiting the planet’s resources or people has driven the brand, which pursued sustainability and ethical business long before it became fashionable.
