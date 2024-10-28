Colombo-Kankesanturai Train Services Resume on Northern Railway Line - Yal Devi express

The Department of Railways has informed the public that the desired reopening of train operations in the Colombo Fort-Kankesanturai railway was finally made possible after the Mahawa-Anuradhapura section of the Northern Railway Line was reopened upon its adaptation. This significant event which transpired today heralds the conclusion of a real freight-age by the rail maintenance and modernization efforts, that lasted months.

M.J. Indipolage, Deputy Director of Traffic, informed that this recommencement is in line with the whole plan to improve the railway lines, which will in turn bring about the change in traveling times for passengers going from Colombo Fort to Kankesanturai. “Travel times are to be adjusted for the purposes of efficiency after the rejuvenation of the Mahawa-Anuradhapura line”, Mr. Indipolage stated.





Two train services will be conducted daily from Colombo to Kankesanturai and Anuradhapura, two of which are at 5:45 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. respectively. In addition, Colombo Fort will see two departures going to Kankesanturai and Anuradhapura (at 5:45 am and 7:45 pm), and two trains arriving from Kankesanturai and Anuradhapura. The resumption of train services on the Northern Railway Line is also accompanied by some changes to the Colombo Fort to Trincomalee and Batticaloa routes.

Currently, the Fort-Trincomalee train starts at 6:05 a.m. and the train arrives in Trincomalee at 12:38 p.m. which is follows written information, the return journey then starts at 1:30 p.m. from Trincomalee and the train reaches Colombo Fort at 7:59 p.m.

Furthermore, for travelers to Batticaloa, trains are operating from Colombo Fort at 6:50 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. and return trips are scheduled from Batticaloa to Colombo Fort.



