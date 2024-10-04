Sri Lanka Election Commission to Hold Local Government Elections Following General Election

The Sri Lankan Election Commission revealed that the Local Government Elections will be held after the General Election in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court's August 22, 2024, decision on Fundamental Rights Applications relating to the postponed 2023 Local Government Elections is in line with this.

The Election Commission in the official statement specified that they have given the Supreme Court's order full attention and also they have repeated their pledge to the people of Sri Lanka that they will do their maximum to save their democratic rights.





The chairman of the Election Commission confirmed that, following the General Election, a date for the Local Government Elections will be promptly set, in line with the Supreme Court's order and relevant legal guidelines.



