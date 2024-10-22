The British singer, who used to be very popular as a One Direction band member worldwide, was caught taking a blend of substances such as crack cocaine and methamphetamine which led to his tragic death when he fell off the hotel balcony in Argentina.





A singer from England, who made himself popular through the team of the band mostly by the support of the Mid East and Africa, died last week at the age of 31. Payne jumped from the third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, scaring fans all around the world.





News reported that Payne had a cocktail of drugs in his system, including a substance known as "pink cocaine," which contains methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA. Crack cocaine and benzodiazepines were also found during a partial autopsy, according to anonymous sources cited by the outlets.





The Associated Press also reported that an official, who requested to remain anonymous, told that preliminary toxicology tests indicated that Payne had been maybe swallowed cocaine. Nonetheless, the informant reminded that the data was still preliminary and the question was being resolved as to the amount of the drug in his bloodstream during his last moments.



