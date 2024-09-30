Sri Lanka Wins Test Series Against New Zealand After 15 Years



The Sri Lankan national cricket team has just made an astonishing feat by bagging the Test series against New Zealand for the first time in 15 years. In the second Test match, New Zealand was beaten by an innings and 154 runs thus making Sri Lanka complete the series with a 2-0 win at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.





The performance was so dominant. The home team amply scored 602 runs in their first innings with magnificent centuries from Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, and Kusal Mendis. The Kiwi team, however, failed even to show a reasonable run chase as they were soon dismissed for only 88 runs. Prabath Jayasuriya ebony with an incredibly excellent 6-wicket set while debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris added 3 wickets to his name. Instead of leading, the visiting team had already been bowled out when they came out to bat.



