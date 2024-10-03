Women's T20 World Cup Set to Begin in UAE, Sri Lanka Squad Announced



The Women's T20 World Cup is almost here and the ninth edition is due to be held by the Sri Lanka Cricket team and other teams around the world for this prestigious event. The event, which was initially scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, has been moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of the fact that the original host country was not tolerable.





Tournament Details

The group stages will begin on Thursday, October 3 with 10 teams and two groups. Group A has six-time champions Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Group B includes Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, and the West Indies. Each team will play four matches in the group stage, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, set for October 17 and 18. The final match will be held on Sunday, October 20, in Dubai.





Full Fixtures (UK Time)

Thursday, Oct 3: Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs

Thursday, Oct 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3pm, Sharjah

Friday, Oct 4: South Africa vs West Indies, 11am, Dubai

Friday, Oct 4: India vs New Zealand, 3pm, Dubai

Saturday, Oct 5: Bangladesh vs England, 11am, Sharjah

Saturday, Oct 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3pm, Sharjah

Wednesday, Oct 9: India vs Sri Lanka, 3pm, Dubai

Saturday, Oct 12: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 11am, Sharjah





Sri Lanka Squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka’s squad for the tournament has been officially announced. Leading the side will be Chamari Athapaththu, a dynamic all-rounder known for her aggressive batting and leadership. The full squad includes:

Chamari Athapaththu (c) Anushka Sanjeewani Harshitha Madhavi Nilakshika de Silva Inoka Ranaweera Hasini Perera Kavisha Dilhari Sachini Nisansala Vishmi Gunaratne Udeshika Prabodhani Achini Kulasuriya Sugandika Kumari Inoshi Priyadharshani Shashini Gimhani Ama Kanchana Travelling Reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana



