Praveen Jayawickrama Banned for Corruption: Sri Lanka Cricket Spinner Suspended by ICC

Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned from cricket for one year after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Not part of the national squad since June 2022, the 26-year-old Sri Lankan spin bowler confessed to the breach of the anti-corruption code of the ICC.





The announcement by ICC on Wednesday disclosed that Jayawickrama's punishment consists of not being eligible to play in the first six months and then for another year with the final 6 months suspended. He was found guilty of not reporting a match-fixing approach during the 2021 Sri Lanka Premier League and also said he would be tempted to fix future international tournaments. And that was in addition to the fact he erased messages concerning the approach on his cell phone.





Jayawickrama made his international debut for Sri Lanka in April 2021, playing a Test match against Bangladesh in Pallekele, where he earned the Player of the Match title by taking an impressive 11-wicket haul. Since then, he has played five matches in each of the sport's three formats. His stats include 25 wickets in five Test matches, five wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and two wickets in five T20 Internationals (T20Is).



