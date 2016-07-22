Signature Living breaks ground on their second development project

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:20:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Apartment Owner Placing Foundation Stone
Signature 7 a stunning new development offering luxurious three bedroom apartments with 2300Sqft of living space in the heart of Nawala.
Signature Living – a new and dynamic entrant to the real estate market today (12/07) announced the breaking of ground of their second development project ‘Signature 07’ in the bustling city of Nawala-Koswatte, within the space of one year. With the aim of providing a new look to vertical living in Sri Lanka. ‘Signature 07’ will be ready for ownership by December, 2017, enabling customers to enjoy a private, yet sumptuous space that recreates the concept of modern apartment living.
Located conveniently in Nawala-Koswatte, the 14-unit apartment complex will include two apartments’ per floor and each apartment will feature three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious dining and living areas along with Hacker pantry complete with appliances and wet kitchen. All apartments will also be fitted with separate maid’s quarters. Residents will also be able to enjoy the panoramic view from the roof top lounge which includes a BBQ area and it will also include a fully equipped rooftop gymnasium. The site will also have 24 hour security along with special living features such as sound insulation, ROCA a premium range of bathroom fittings made in Spain, solid teak timber doors, dedicated charging ports for electric cars and the option of mechanised car lift for one additional parking space, all in all, everything an apartment dweller can wish for and more.
|Ground Breaking Signature 07
"With this newest range of apartments, Signature Living continues its proactive expansion in prime locations across the legislative capital of Sri Lanka," said Mr. Ramanarajan, Managing Director, Signature Living. "By aggressively strategizing, we capitalized on an opportunity to obtain property that will be valuable for years to come."
|All Religious Customes Followed
