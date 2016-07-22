Latest News

Friday, July 22, 2016

Signature Living breaks ground on their second development project

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb - 0 Comments
Apartment Owner Placing Foundation Stone
Signature 7 a stunning new development offering luxurious three bedroom apartments with 2300Sqft of living space in the heart of Nawala.
Signature Living – a new and dynamic entrant to the real estate market today (12/07) announced the breaking of ground of their second development project ‘Signature 07’ in the bustling city of Nawala-Koswatte, within the space of one year. With the aim of providing a new look to vertical living in Sri Lanka. ‘Signature 07’ will be ready for ownership by December, 2017, enabling customers to enjoy a private, yet sumptuous space that recreates the concept of modern apartment living.
Located conveniently in Nawala-Koswatte, the 14-unit apartment complex will include two apartments’ per floor and each apartment will feature three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious dining and living areas along with Hacker pantry complete with appliances and wet kitchen. All apartments will also be fitted with separate maid’s quarters. Residents will also be able to enjoy the panoramic view from the roof top lounge which includes a BBQ area and it will also include a fully equipped rooftop gymnasium. The site will also have 24 hour security along with special living features such as sound insulation, ROCA a premium range of bathroom fittings made in Spain, solid teak timber doors, dedicated charging ports for electric cars and the option of mechanised car lift for one additional parking space, all in all, everything an apartment dweller can wish for and more.
Ground Breaking Signature 07
In addition to providing all the comforts of apartment living, Signature Living will be the first developer to introduce high efficient solar panels for the individual apartments as well as the common areas, enabling their customers to benefit with free electricity upto 25 years. All apartment units are also fitted with LED lighting and energy efficient air-conditioning to minimize impact to the environment.  
"With this newest range of apartments, Signature Living continues its proactive expansion in prime locations across the legislative capital of Sri Lanka," said Mr. Ramanarajan, Managing Director, Signature Living. "By aggressively strategizing, we capitalized on an opportunity to obtain property that will be valuable for years to come."

All Religious Customes Followed
"We are thrilled to launch our second project ‘Signature 07’ and we look forward to developing a mutually beneficial, long-term relationship with each of our customers, by providing them with value and reaching beyond their expectation. Innovation and product development is at the core of our business, making sure that each project is better than the previous. We strive to continuously add value to our clients by providing them with the highest quality and unmatched specifications. We are continuously seeking opportunities to keep up with the demands of our clients at Signature Living, which is why we are constantly striving to bring vertical living outside the box to our customers," added Mr. Ramanarajan.
