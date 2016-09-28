Cinnamon Life launches second residential tower in Sri Lanka - ‘The Suites at Cinnamon Life’

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 3:54:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Cinnamon Life launches second residential tower in Sri Lanka
Cinnamon Life will be game changerSri Lanka’s most iconic mixed development project, Cinnamon Life, announced the launch of ‘The Suites at Cinnamon Life’, the second residential tower to be constructed as part of a 4.5 million square foot integrated resort by Waterfront Properties (Private) Limited, a member of the John Keells Group.
At the time of launch, pre-bookings for ‘The Suites at Cinnamon Life’ have exceeded 15%, whilst over 50% of the floor space of the first residential tower ‘The Residence at Cinnamon Life’ has already been sold.
Construction on the integrated resort project is continuing at a steady pace, backed by the efforts of a consortium of contractors headed by Hyundai Engineering and Construction. With an estimated total cost of US$ 850 million, the Cinnamon Life project represents the single largest private sector-led investment in Sri Lanka to date.
Comprised of 196 luxurious apartments, the second residential tower will rise 39 stories to a height of 136 meters and will include a comprehensive suite of facilities including an elegant swimming pool, modern gymnasium, steam and sauna rooms, and a landscaped podium and roof-top featuring breath-taking views of the island’s commercial capital.
Roshanie Jayasundera Moraes, Chief Marketing Officer/Executive Vice President for the Property Group at JKH commenting on the launch said: “We are pleased to launch the second residential tower ‘The Suites at Cinnamon Life’, which will comprise of 192 units of two bedroomed apartments, and four penthouse units. We decided to launch the second tower after the tremendous success on the sales of the first residential tower ‘The Residence at Cinnamon Life’. The pre bookings for ‘The Suites’ has also been very encouraging. An investment in an apartment at Cinnamon Life will give investors a greater value addition due to the integrated nature of the project.
Situated on prime waterfront property in the heart of Colombo, the Cinnamon Life integrated resort is expected to become one of the city’s most iconic architectural landmarks. The eagerly anticipated project is conceptualised as a ‘Life Capital’, housing an 800-room luxury Cinnamon hotel, an experiential and entertainment haven, residential apartments, state-of-the-art office spaces, high-end retail mall, a wide variety of food & beverage offerings, ballroom, conferencing, theatre and banqueting spaces with capacity for 5000 pax designed to cater to MICE tourism.
Parallel to the launch of ‘The Suites at Cinnamon Life’, the developer also announced the launch of the ‘Cinnamon Life Show Apartment’, enabling prospective buyers to gain a first-hand look at the stylish designs and amenities being built into its residential towers.
The project continues to drive unprecedented interest, both as a valuable investment opportunity as well as an ideal residential location with convenient access to all of the city’s commercial and recreational hotspots and featuring stunning backdrops of the city and the sea.
The Cinnamon Life project is designed by globally renowned Architect, Artist and Engineer, Cecil Balmond, a visionary in the field of architecture famous for his pioneering work on internationally acclaimed properties such as the ArcelorMittal Orbit in London and the CCTV in Beijing.
The Property arm of John Keells Group, has successfully executed prominent landmarks such as Monarch and Emperor at Crescat City; Onthree20; and its latest completed project, 7th Sense - Gregory’s Road.
