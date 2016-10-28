Latest News

Dropdown Menu

Friday, October 28, 2016

SriLankan Airlines named Best Full Service Airline in Central and South Asia

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb - 0 Comments
SriLankan Airlines named Best Full Service Airline in Central and South Asia
SriLankan Airlines named Best Full Service Airline in
Central and South Asia
Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines was recognized as one of Asia’s finest carriers when it was named "Best Full Service Airline in Central and South Asia" at the Future Travel Experience Asia Awards 2016 in Singapore for the second consecutive year. 

 SriLankan was among just five full service airlines which received awards at this prestigious event as the most customer-centric airlines and airports in Asia. The other winners in the Full Service Airline category included globally reputed brands such as Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air New Zealand and Qatar Airways.

 The awards ceremony was held during the Future Travel Experience Asia Expo 2016, Asia's largest travel experience trade event, which was held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 25-26 October and was attended by more than 3,500 senior travel professionals from around the world.
« PREV
NEXT »

No comments

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )