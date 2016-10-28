Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 9:32:00 PM - 0 Comments
|SriLankan Airlines named Best Full Service Airline in
Central and South Asia
SriLankan was among just five full service airlines which received awards at this prestigious event as the most customer-centric airlines and airports in Asia. The other winners in the Full Service Airline category included globally reputed brands such as Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air New Zealand and Qatar Airways.
The awards ceremony was held during the Future Travel Experience Asia Expo 2016, Asia's largest travel experience trade event, which was held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 25-26 October and was attended by more than 3,500 senior travel professionals from around the world.
