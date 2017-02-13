Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:07:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Australian government issues lowers travel advisory for Sri Lanka
The travel advisory is periodically updated by the Foreign Affairs and Trade Department in consultation with the Australian High Commission in Colombo, diplomatic missions of like minded countries and the relevant Australian agencies. With this step taken, more Australians will be encouraged to visit Sri Lanka, as a tropical country filled with natural resources, cultural heritage and plenty of historical sites.
The Australian travel advisory uses four levels of travel advice. Level 4 is considered as the lowest level in the advisory. It is indicated as ‘Do not travel’. The Australian travel advisory gives information and safety precautions on several fields. They are: entry and exit, safety and security, local travel, laws, health and additional information.
Sri Lanka Tourism, as one of the major hubs that promotes and contributes immensely to develop the country’s tourism sector considers this as a great opportunity the country has achieved in the tourism industry. Up to December 2016, 74,496 tourist arrivals from Australia were reported, which is a 17.2 increase year-on-year.
