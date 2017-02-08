Latest News

Dropdown Menu

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Donald Trump will not be welcome to address British Parliament

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb - 0 Comments
Donald Trump will not be welcome to address British Parliament
Donald Trump will not be welcome to address British Parliament
The British parliament's Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said he would oppose U.S. President Donald Trump addressing the Parliament during his planned state visit.

 "I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations," he said to applause by SNP MPs in the chamber.

 Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner, speaking after Mr Bercow’s statement said: “Further to that point of order: two words: well done.”

 Nearly two million people signed a petition calling for Mr Trump's state visit to be cancelled in just days after it was announced. MPs are to debate the issue in Westminster Hall.


« PREV
NEXT »

No comments

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )