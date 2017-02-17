Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 5:45:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong arrested in bribery probe
Mr. Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and son of the Samsung group head Lee Kun-hee, is accused of paying nearly $36 million in bribes to PresidentPark's secret confidante to secure policy favors.
Those are alleged to include government support for a merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015 that helped Mr. Lee, 48, inherit corporate control from his incapacitated father, Lee Kun-hee, the chairman.
