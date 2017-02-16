Sri Lanka, Australia sign MOUs on development sport and economic co-operation

Writen by kamila neun 11:10:00 AM - 0 Comments
Sri Lanka and Australia signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) on Sport Development co-operation and Economic co-operation at the Parliament premises in Canberra in the of the Prime Ministers of Sri Lanka and Australia -- Ranil Wickremesinghe and Malcolm Turnbull - after bilateral talks held at the Parliament House.
The MOU on Sport Development co-operation was signed by the Australian Minister for Sport and Health Greg Hunt and Sri Lankan Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara. The MOU on Economic co-operation was signed by the Australian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Bryce Hutchesson and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Sri Lanka Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunghe.
Addressing media, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka has no better friend than Australia."We have worked together, we have been together in the most difficult times, and have stood with us during the internal conflict in Sri Lanka,"
