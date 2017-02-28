Xpressjobs.lk launches android app for mobile phones

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:33:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Xpressjobs APP
"Connect with the employment providers faster with less hassle"
Xpressjobs.lk announced the release of its latest android mobile phone app designed to facilitate application submission in addition to the customary employment browsing facilities present in most employment marketplace apps. The app capitalises on the current technology environment, connecting job seekers and employers instantly and more personally. Users can download the free app from Google Play Store to connect with potential employees, submit their CV online and find suitable employment without hassle.
“We noticed that 50 percent of our users browse for jobs using Android mobile platforms. In response, we decided to increase user experience by introducing an app to fast-track their search options. The advantage of using the Android app is that Job seekers can browse for jobs even on the go and spend less on data, as the app invariably lessen the amount of data usage,” commented Dr. Oshadie Korale – (General Manager).
“In addition, we looked to fill an existing market gap. The Sri Lankan online job market lacks apps that allow users to upload their CVs through the app and with the Xpressjobs.lk mobile app, we provide a solution to this timely requirement,” added Dr Korale
Job seekers can find and apply for relevant job openings in just a few taps using the free Xpressjobs.lk Job app and manage all their job applications in one app. The facilities available include:
Pioneered by Chathum Henegama and Dr. Oshadie Korale (PhD) to provide a relevant platform for job seekers to connect with companies that require staff more effectively, Xpressjobs.lk currently serves over 50,000 registered job seekers and over 1750recruiters including top companies such as MAS Holdings, the Colombo Stock Exchange, John Keells Holdings and HSBC. Xpressjobs.lk website features automated filtering, an application tracking system, video job adverts as well as a special system for blue collar job applicants.
“With our android app facility, Job seekers can connect with the employment providers faster with less hassle, commented Dr Korale.
