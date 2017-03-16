The Body Shop Hosts Expert Skincare and Makeup Session at Flagship Store

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 8:03:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Head of Marketing at The Body Shop India,
Aradhika Mehta shares advice on skin care routines
The Body Shop in Colombo partnered with HSBC to share expert skincare and makeup advice with customers at its flagship store. A selected group of HSBC Advance clients were invited to a special learning session at The Body Shop’s Bagatale Road premises, where a skincare expert and makeup artist shared tips, tricks and tools to achieve flawless skin and a seamless day to night look with makeup and skincare products.
Advance customers were delighted to have The Body Shop India’s Head of Marketing Aradhika Mehta and Sri Lankan beauty blogger Rush Razzak share The Body Shop’s philosophy and the exceptionally effective new product launches in skin care, make up and body care ranges. With a background in product expertise, Aradhika is highly conversant in skincare and the selection of the right product for your skin. “At The Body Shop our customers are at the heart of our business, in every aspect whether it’s a product or the experience at the store. We want to be close to our customers and that was the main reason for today’s session. It was the best forum and great touch point for our customers and us and to know their thoughts. We had a great interaction. We know that the average Sri Lankan consumer likes The Body Shop in so many ways and this was a testimony to that.”
Guests were invited to sample The Body Shop’s recently introduced range of expert facial masks as well as its flagship British Rose range of skincare products. The British Rose range was launched in celebration of The Body Shop’s 40th anniversary last year, and includes body scrubs, body butter, shower gels and creams. The expert masks offer intensive skincare with a range consisting of Himalayan Charcoal, Amazonian Acai, Chinese Ginseng and Ethiopian Honey in addition to a British Rose fresh plumping mask. All products are 100 percent vegetarian and ideal for rejuvenating and revitalizing skin.
Blogger and Instagrammer, Rush aka Dollhouse Colombo, has a keen following by many young Sri Lankan women as a trusted source for advice on makeup. Rush used The Body Shop’s Fresh Nude Cushion foundation, Down to Earth eye quad palette and three limited edition makeup looks that The Body Shop introduced to its Colombo outlets last month. She created a fresh, minimal day look and a smoky eyed evening look on two guests, sharing several handy tips for making the best out of their makeup along the way.
Attendees browsed the store, sampling various products with the added perk of a 25% saving on a range of skincare products and fragrances. They were also able to consult Aradhika and Rush on the products that might best suit their skin. Both consultants noted that The Body Shop products were tailored for versatility; for example foundation is easily customizable for changing skin tones. Rush noted that she thought of good makeup as an investment for her skin-“I always say, invest in good makeup,” she shared. “Yes, you’ll pay a premium, but the rewards are so gratifying, and so good for your skin.”
About The Body Shop:
The Body Shop is an iconic British retailer of ethical cosmetics and toiletries. It was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 with the belief that businesses should ‘Enrich Not Exploit’. A philosophy of creating the best quality cosmetics and toiletries without exploiting the planet’s resources or people has driven the brand, which pursued sustainability and ethical business long before it became fashionable.
