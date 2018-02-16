JLL Sri Lanka sponsors first PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards to be held in Sri Lanka

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 3:38:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Steven Mayes - Managing Director, JLL Sri Lanka awarding winners
Nalin Herath – Managing Director, Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd
and Harshani Herath at the 2017 PropertyGuru Asia Property
Awards in Singapore
Global property firm enters into sponsorship agreement with Asia’s premier real estate awards
The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka), the premier industry awards ceremony that will be held for the first time in Colombo in 2018, welcomes the support and sponsorship of JLL Sri Lanka, the country’s leading professional real estate services firm.
Following the unprecedented success and overwhelming positive reception from Sri Lankan developers that were recognized at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final event in Singapore last November, the historic domestic gala dinner in Colombo will take place at the Shangri-La Hotel on Thursday, 12 July 2018.
“JLL Sri Lanka is very proud to be confirmed as Gold Sponsor, partnering with PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka), further underlining JLL’s investment in, and commitment to, the rapidly growing real estate sector in one of South Asia’s most dynamic markets,” says JLL Sri Lanka managing director Steven Mayes.
From 13 competition categories in 2017, the new edition of the Awards will present more than 20 residential, commercial, design and developer awards, including outstanding development in Colombo, Southern Sri Lanka (Galle, Matara, Hambantota), Central Sri Lanka (Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Matale) and North East Sri Lanka (Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya).
“These awards will showcase Sri Lanka’s brightest real estate talent and most outstanding property developments, across all asset classes, to a global audience, highlighting the tremendous growth prospects and potential that the sector offers and confirming Sri Lanka’s evolving status as an established destination for institutional capital and private investment,” adds Mayes.
Based out of Colombo, JLL Sri Lanka has a strong team of more than 120 professionals and service capabilities, combining local market knowledge with its access to global multinational relationships and capital sources, catering to Sri Lankan corporates, government agencies and clients.
Nominations are now open for eligible entries and will be accepted until 11 May, with the official shortlist to be revealed in the first week of June. The entire awards system is independently judged by a panel of experts, and supervised by BDO, the world’s fifth largest auditing firm led by Sri Lanka managing partner Sujeewa Rajapakse.
For more information about the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka), email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com/sri-lanka-property-awards/
