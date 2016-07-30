Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 9:04:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Herath bowls historic Sri Lanka win in first Test
Sri Lanka stunned top-ranked Australia by 106 runs. This is only Sri Lanka’s second win over Australia on the longest format of the game.
21-year-old Kusal Mendis paved the way with a masterful 176, while 38-year-old Rangana Herath applied the finishing touches, with 5 for 54 in Australia's second innings, four of those wickets coming on the last day. For Australia, who began the day on 83 for 3 and was bundled out for 161, it will be a bitter pill to swallow. Not only was it the first defeat under Steve Smith's captaincy, but it came against the No. 7 team, who had just been beaten 2-0 in England.
Final scoreboard between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele.
Sri Lanka 1st innings 117 all out (D de Silva 24, K Perera 20; Josh Hazlewood 3-21, Nathan Lyon 3-12)
Australia 1st innings 203 all out (A. Voges 47; Rangana Herath 4-49, Lakshan Sandakan 4-58
Sri Lanka 2nd innings 353 all out (Kusal Mendis 176; Mitchell Starc 4-84)
Australia 2nd Innings (Overnight Australia 83 for three)The next Test of the three-match series begins August 04 in Galle.
