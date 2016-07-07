Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 4:16:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Lionel Messi sentenced 21 months prison term in tax case
Argentina and Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi gets 21-month prison term in tax caseBarcelona star Lionel Messi and his father, Jorge Messi, was given a jail term for defrauding Spain of €4.1m (£3.5m; $4.5m) between 2007 and 2009.
the court said that the sentence can be appealed through the Spanish supreme court. Under Spanish law, a tax prison sentence under two years can be served under probation, meaning Messi and his father are very unlikely to go to jail.
The court has also ordered Messi to pay a fine of about €2 million ($2.2 million), while his father was dealt a €1.5m fine for the tax evasion.
