SML Automotive Launches the All-New Jaguar E-PACE

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 2:26:00 PM - 0 Comments
Combining a sports car design and agility with everyday practicality, the E-PACE joins the PACE family of SUVs by Jaguar.
SML Frontier Automotive, sole agent of Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) in Sri Lanka launched the E-PACE a five-seat compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle. The compact SUV was launched at Access Tower II at an exciting evening with the new RUMPUNCH Spring 18 collection of swimwear with over 300 guests attending the event.
Commenting on the launch, Ian Seggar, Director, Jaguar Land Rover Regional Training Partner stated: “The launch in Sri Lanka demonstrated a great understanding of the target audience for the E-Pace with the strong lifestyle connection. There was an immense focus on the E-Pace being highlighted as one of the most beautiful SUV’s in the market now.”
The new Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat, compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle. The interiors have calm sanctuary feel, created through elegance, simplicity and a visually reductive approach. The design enabled technology is central to the New E-PACE’s desirability. And of course, it’s a Jaguar with unrivalled capability. The vehicle emotionally charged with the Jaguar DNA and unquestionable design pedigree.
“We at SMLF were very excited about the launch of the Jaguar E-PACE and will always aim to align Sri Lanka with all key Jaguar vehicle launches globally, ensuring our customers get the latest Jaguar vehicles. With the purchase of any Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle we offer our customers the best experience they could possibly have; from the moment they walk into our showroom to our aftersales service,” said Ravi Perera, CEO, SML Frontier Automotive.
The highly anticipated New E-PACE made its grand entrance down the catwalk after the exciting and exotic fashion show ‘TRIBAL DASH’ by RUMPUNCH. Post the show guests had the chance to be in the driver seat and experience the New Jaguar E-PACE for themselves with an insight into the vehicle with one of SML Frontier's certified instructors.
“It is our firm belief that we don’t just sell a vehicle, but become part of a lifestyle. To further establish this we partnered with our local Jaguar and Land Rover Owners Club loyalty partner RUMPUNCH for this event. Together we were able to create a unique launch that embodies a fun and vibrant lifestyle you would have with the Jaguar E-Pace,” stated Tasneem Siddeeque, Marketing & CRM Manager for SML Frontier Automotive.
The Jaguar E-PACE is the pure example of when design takes over. Beautiful to look at and fun to get to know, with soul and integrity that can only come from Jaguar. The E-PACE is now available for customers to test drive and view at the Jaguar Land Rover showroom at No. 74, Flower Road, Colombo 07 or customers can call 2552444.
About Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover is the UK’s largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world’s premier luxury sports saloon and sports car marques. We employ almost 42,000 people globally and support around 240,000 more through our dealerships, suppliers and local businesses.
No comments
Post a Comment