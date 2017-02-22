Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 10:42:00 AM - 0 Comments
|BankTech Asia 2017 aims to gather 100 bankers to discuss
the future of banking in this new landscape
Sri Lanka being part of the global economy is not immune to this trend. Its financial services sector is on the fast track to entering this new era of banking with innovative initiatives like augmented reality, digital wallets and the National Payments Platform coming out of the local sector.
The organisers of the long-running BankTech Asia Series said that the event aims to bring together local and international senior level bankers to discuss and explore how the Sri Lanka financial services sector should navigate this new landscape.
“We’ve been present in Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines while the fintech conversation was still nascent and witnessed the trend explode into what it is today. We hope to take our experience in facilitating these conversations to Sri Lanka and help shape the future of the industry” – Vincent Fong, General Manager, Knowledge Group.
The organisers has identified remittance as one of the core areas that is ripe for disruption as it makes up 9%-10% of the country’s GDP. Based on the World Bank’s estimate, it is widely believed that 50% of remittances are done through informal channels which has exorbitant fees that can go as high as 10%-15% of the principle.
Another area that was identified for disruption is the digital payments space with only 2% of the population utilising the internet to buy things and pay their bills. There’s tremendous opportunity for incumbent banks or fintech start-ups to become to become dominant this unoccupied space
This two-day conference happening on the 21st and 22nd March 2017 in Taj Samudra Colombo will present various local and international experts from the industry as follows:
Local Experts
- · Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka
- · Channa De Silva, CEO Lanka Clear
- · Rajendra Theagarajah – Deputy Chairman, Cargills Bank
- · Ajith Salgado, CIO, Sampath Bank
- · S.Muralidharen, Board Member SLASSCOM (Sri Lanka Association of Software and Service Company)
- · Dr. Ganga Tilakaratna, Head Poverty and Social Welfare Policy, Institute Policy Studies
- · Mangala Wickramasinghe, Head of Payment Cards & Electronic Delivery Channel Hatton National Bank
- · Chandika Mendis – Executive Vice President & Head of Engineering, Virtusa Polaris
- · Dinesh Fernandopulle – CEO, Synapsys
- · Anthony Watson, Country Manager, VISA
International Experts
- · Vivek Bhanot, Business Intelligence Director, VPBank, Vietnam
- · Jasmine Ng, Head PMO, Group Digital, Maybank, Malaysia
- · Jack C. Liu, Chief Strategy Officer, OKLink, Hong Kong
- · Joe Cunningham, SVP Head Risk Asia Pacific, Singapore
- · Ruben Tan, Chief Technology Officer, Neuroware, Malaysia
