Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 11:43:00 PM - 0 Comments
|SriLankan Airlines welcomes the first A320neo to its fleet
Srilankan Airlines has taken delivery of its first A320neo on lease from Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL), making the airline the latest operator of the type. The delivery from Airbus’ facilities in Hamburg is the first of a fleet that’ll grow to six A320neo Family.
Srilankan's A320neo is configured for 150 passengers in a two-class cabin layout with 12 business class seats and 138 economy class seats. It is powered by CFM Leap1A engines. The carrier will deploy the aircraft on its expanding route network connecting Colombo with destinations in India, Middle East and Far East
Srilankan Airlines and Airbus embarked upon a long-term, strategic partnership in 1993 when the airline began operating the A320 and A340.
It has since grown to be an all Airbus operator with a fleet of 24 Airbus aircraft
The A320neo Family incorporates the latest engines and aerodynamic enhancements, delivering more than 15 percent fuel savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020. With over 5,000 orders received from 92 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent market share in its category. Thanks to their widest cabin, all members of the A320 Family offer unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus’ 18” wide seats in economy as standard.
No comments
Post a Comment