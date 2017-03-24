Pan Asia Coloured Yarns awarded OekoTex Standard 100 and ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 7:17:00 PM - 0 Comments
Sri Lanka’s leading producer of Polyester and Nylon Yarn, Pan Asia Coloured Yarns (PACY) was awarded the highest grade of OekoTex Standard 100 certification following a series of stringent tests carried out at the Hohenstein Textile Testing Institute, Germany. At the same time the company was also awarded the only Independent Yarn Dyeing Plant to be certified by ISO 9001:2008/ SLS ISO 9001:2008 in Sri Lanka.
The company’s latest certification confirms the quality of PACY’s products as being in full conformity with the strictest safety OekoTex standards, making its fabrics suitable for use for all types of clothing, including undergarments and for babies and toddlers. The standard is based on an increasingly stringent list of criteria relative to the intensity and frequency of skin contact with the product.
Test criteria and limit values in many cases go far beyond applicable national and international standards. Extensive product checks and regular company audits also ensure that the industry has a globally sustainable awareness of the responsible use of chemicals and dyes.
“Pan Asian Coloured Yarns is currently the sole independent Yarn Dyeing House in Sri Lanka to have made the tremendous achievement of securing both OekoTex Standard 100 and ISO 9001:2008 Certifications. These quality certifications stand as a testament to our company’s dedication to achieving production and product excellence.
“Our latest certification has helped to further confirm PACY’s position as a technically advanced and internationally competitive supplier to all leading manufacturers and exporters of fabric, garments, gloves and label manufacturers in Sri Lanka,” PACY Factory Manager, M.N. Sheriff said.
PACY manufactures a wide range of Polyester and Nylon Yarn through the company’s factories in Sapugaskanda and Ekala. The factories feature state-of-the-art laboratory facilities running advanced Dye to Match (DTM) capabilities and has, to-date, an archive of over 30,000 DTM colours for Yarn. The company utilizes advanced colour viewing technology using Verivide and Macbeth colour systems to ensure a globally acceptable standard of colours and shades.
“Moving forward, we are confident that Pan Asian Coloured Yarn’s unique ability to flexibly adjust to the varying requirements of our customers without having to demand minimum order quantities will add immense value to our clients, many of whom are themselves adopting Just In Time (JIT) practices. We are ready to supply 1kg to 10 Tonnes or more if required. This negates the need for customers to hold on to large amounts of stock internally and leads to significant cost savings,” PACY General Manager, Fayyaz Hamid stated.
Established in 1989, Pan Asia Coloured Yarns is a clear market leader in its segment, producing, processing and supplying yarn in excess of 40 tonnes per month. The Company has regularly been recognized for its achievements in product excellence, including most recently at the National Chamber of Exporters Awards under the category of ‘Service Providers to Exporters’. In addition to yarn texturizing and dyeing, PACY also offers valued added services such as Yarn (Polyester and Nylon) twisting, rewinding, doubling, heat setting and cone splitting, making the company a complete turnkey provider for yarn services in Sri Lanka.
With Sri Lanka on the cusp of GSP Plus restoration, the timing of these certifications could not be better for Pan Asia Coloured Yarns to strengthen their position in the supply and dyeing of Polyester and Nylon Yarn to manufacturers in Sri Lanka.
