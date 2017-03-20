The Institute of Post Harvest Technology introduces safer method to ripen mangoes

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 3:11:00 PM - 0 Comments
|Keells Super receives the first batch of the safely ripened
Omaragolla Mangoes
Keells Super partners with the Institute of Post Harvest Technology to improve supply and value chain of mangoes in Sri Lanka
The Institute of Post Harvest Technology (IPHT) of the Ministry of Agriculture recently launched a program aimed at improving the supply and value chain activities of commercially grown mangoes in Sri Lanka. An event hosted by IPHT saw into fruition efforts by the Institute of Post Harvest Technology to introduce a safer method of ripening mangoes whereby standardized ripening chambers, ripening periods, and use of ripening agents were identified and implemented.
Following successful tests, mangoes ripened using this method were proven to display superior quality and taste. In order to ensure quality is maintained, ripening chambers, plastic crates for transportation and branded cardboard boxes for packing were distributed among farmers at the ceremony held in Omaragolla, Kurunegala.
An instrumental partner in the process, Keells Super has sourced close to 4,000Kg of “Omaragolla Mangoes” to date in order to provide its customers uncompromised quality. Keells Super plans to work closely with the Institute of Post Harvest Technology to ensure this technology is disseminated to all its sourcing locations to ensure the mangoes that reach its stores are of the best quality.
The partnership is an initiative by Keells Super to source and provide its customers with the best quality produce in delivering its promise of “Standard of Freshness”. Through such partnerships, Keells Super expects to be able to offer customers the best quality produce at a reasonable price.
