Connecting Sri Lanka: EFL Express opens second center in Galle

|EFL Express, ExpoLanka Freight’s domestic
operation opens its second center in Galle
EFL Express opened its second service centre in Galle this month. The domestic logistics provider has been based in Colombo since it was founded a year ago, and with this expansion hopes to bring its expertise to another key strategic location in the country.
EFL Express is a subsidiary of ExpoLanka Freight, a leading logistics service provider in the region. EFL is a prominent logistics company and one of the largest freight forwarders in Asia, with operations in 18 countries and business in four continents. EFL Express was established to service the domestic market for small and medium parcels just over a year ago. With initial operations based in Orugodawatte, the company quickly expanded its fleet to include a range of small trucks, three wheelers and bikes in addition to the over 1200 contracted trucks used by other EFL divisions.
The company’s overnight delivery service covers 70% of Sri Lanka, with business delivery in the main centres by 9.30 am the next working day. The service has proved to be very popular - on any given working day EFL Express will make 250-300 deliveries island wide. Customers can easily track their items via EFL’s live tracking feature. “Our clients are kept informed and in control when it comes to the delivery of their documents and parcels,” says EFL Express Director Niroza Gazzali. “EFL’s technology and infrastructure allows you to keep track of the progress as it happens, live.”
As EFL Express operates on a custom-built network designed by company engineers, it possesses the advantage of greater flexibility and influence when it comes to fine-tuning the system to better serve its busy clients. The idea is to introduce an agile and individualised service in which the customer’s parcel stays within the EFL Express chain until it is safely delivered to the recipient’s door. For this, the Express team developed apps in-house for use by both delivery agents and customers.
With the opening of the Galle branch, EFL Express is making progress with its mission to connect Sri Lanka. The Galle outlet will be followed by the opening of another branch in the Central Province, says Saif Yusoof, Managing Director of Expolanka Freight (Pvt) Ltd. “We have shortlisted a few key strategic locations to help us strengthen our role as a key domestic logistics provider for small and medium packages. He also added, “We’re proud to serve the local communities we work in, ensuring their business and personal delivery needs are met, taken on board and expertly provided. Our difference is simple- we don’t just deliver packages, we deliver reliability by connecting Sri Lanka.”
