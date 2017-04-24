99X Technology ranked among APAC’s top 25 Agile Solutions Providers

Writen by Abdul Mujeeb 9:22:00 PM - 0 Comments
Reiterating its commitment to delivering technological excellence as a specialist in software product engineering, 99X Technology has been ranked among the 25 Most Promising Agile Solutions Providers in the Asia Pacific region in APAC CIOoutlook Magazine’s annual listing of top companies providing Agile solutions for enterprises.
The only Sri Lankan entity to be placed on this prestigious list, 99X Technology was highlighted thanks to its innovative efforts to enter the Agile development movement in its early stages, identifying its best practices and crafting them to suit the company’s own development processes. In its drive to excel in this aspect, 99X Technology created its own developmental model that revolves around the Agile methodology, called the Software Product Engineering Continuity Maturity Model (SPECM2), which ensures continuous progress in product engineering – a key aspect in being selected as a top Agile solutions provider for 2017.
This model enabled the company to embrace agility as a business driver in order to respond to changing business environment and helped establish Agile software development methods to address ever-changing customer requirements, technological complexity and uncertain business dynamics – a vital need at the time it was implemented, given the unpredictability caused by the global economic recession.
99X Technology has been a pioneer in adopting Agile methodologies in the Lankan IT sphere and in a move to share its expertise gained over years of fusing cutting-edge technology with best practices from Agile methodology, has organised many conferences, camps and meetups, reaching out to hundreds of IT professionals in Sri Lanka over the past couple of years. One such event is the Colombo Agile Conference, Sri Lanka’s biggest gathering of Agilists that brings together both local and global Agile practitioners in the ultimate knowledge sharing experience.
APAC CIOoutlooks’s list for 2017 includes enterprise software company Atlassian, business intelligence services company Cove Ventures, Singapore-based CA Technologies, Tinkerbox Studios, quality management services provider Pinnacle QM and more players in the global Agile arena.
Software development processes have been revolutionised globally by the Agile movement and the Agile methodology is one of the most used development concepts in the world today. Locally, this alternative to traditional project management has been adopted by numerous companies in Sri Lanka’s IT sector over the past several years.
Published from the hub of technology – Silicon Valley, USA – APAC CIOoutlook is a leading IT magazine designed to connect the enterprise IT community of APAC countries. It aims to provide a platform for CIOs, CTOs and other senior level IT buyers and decision makers along with CXOs of solution providers to share their experiences, wisdom and advice with enterprise IT community of APAC countries.
99X Technology is an award-winning software product engineering company that specialises in delivering high-end software product development services to independent software vendors (ISVs) worldwide, with a primary focus within the European region. Headquartered in Sri Lanka, the company also has offices in Europe and has an outstanding track record in building and delivering over 150 high quality commercial products. It has been named one of Asia’s Best Workplaces for 2015 and has been ranked among the top 25 best companies to work for in Sri Lanka by Great Place To Work Institute for four consecutive years.
